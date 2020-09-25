Idris Jusoh denies viral news claiming he supports Anwar as PM

Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said he had never been contacted and had never made any decision to support the PKR president. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 25 — Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh has denied that he is one of the Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who is said to be supporting the formation of a new government under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as has gone viral yesterday.

Idris said he had never been contacted and had never made any decision to support the PKR president.

“I deny the allegation of a portal which put my name as one of the BN MPs supporting Datuk Seri Anwar. I have never been contacted and have never made any decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar,” he said in a statement last night.

Idris’ name was among 19 Umno MPs listed in a viral message via WhatsApp yesterday which claimed they are supporting Anwar to become prime minister. — Bernama