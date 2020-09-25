Health Ministry records 111 Covid-19 cases today, 30 recoveries, no deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya September 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Health Ministry recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 10,687, said its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He shared the information on his Facebook page, where he wrote that the number of active cases now stands at 858. Of today’s 111 cases, 107 were local infections while the rest were imported cases involving four non-Malaysians.

Of the 107 locally-transmitted cases, 76 were Malaysians while the rest were foreigners.

MORE TO COME



