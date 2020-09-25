Don’t hand over power to Umno and Kuala Lumpur, Shafie urges Sabah voters

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal Shafie, who revealed the many wrongdoings of past leaders, said he was not scared to be sued as he gave details of thousands of acres given to cronies while villagers who asked for one acre did not get any. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 25 — Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal offers only his services to the people and advises them not to vote for money.

“This election is very important; Sabahans need to rise. Choosing a government is not ‘Hari Raya’,” he said when meeting voters in Merotai, Kalabakan yesterday.

“We have to repent; we have to change. Haven’t we repented and become aware?” he said referring to how the past government had treated the people of Sabah.

Shafie said the people should ask themselves, is the party or leader fighting for Sabah’s rights?

“Do not hand over this power to Umno and Kuala Lumpur. When we vote, our goal is for our grandchildren to have a good future,” he said.

He said during 60 years of Barisan Nasional ruling, they said the Malays were still poor, and local leaders under Malaya parties pleaded for another chance from the voters.

Shafie, who revealed the many wrongdoings of past leaders, said he was not scared to be sued as he gave details of thousands of acres given to cronies while villagers who asked for one acre did not get any.

Touching on Sabah’s oil of which the state only received 5 per cent and lands given to Felda in the 70s which only had 1,500 pioneers while 80 per cent of the land was invested in the stock market and which the people in Merotai did not get any benefits from, he said Sabah’s wealth was profited but the state got back little.

He said Parti Warisan Sabah led by him wanted to see fairness, positions to be shared and the people to be cared and helped to earn a living. — Borneo Post Online