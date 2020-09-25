Communications Ministry targets 70pc voter turnout at Sabah polls

Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah distributes the ‘Let’s Vote’ pamphlets during the Info on Wheels Programme at Taman Jumbo, Putatan yesterday. — Bernama pic

PUTATAN, Sept 25 — Eligible Sabahans should come out and vote whilst keeping themselves safe by abiding the Covid-19 Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), said Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin said the ministry aims to get at least 70 per cent of eligible Sabahans to come out and vote during the September 26 polls.

He said the ministry conducted the Info On Wheels Jom Mengundi (Let’s Vote) through its Malaysian Information Department (JaPen) to achieve the objective.

“Starting from September 8 to 25, 2020, Info on Wheels (IOW) Jom Mengundi have and are being implemented in 25 districts throughout Sabah, 177 programme covering 420 locations,” he said at a restaurant here yesterday.

“On this day alone, IOW Jom Mengundi was implemented in several areas, namely Donggongon Market, Putatan Town and Taman Jumbo Petagas and will be expanded in several other areas, especially public areas in and outside of the city.

“We gave two types of brochures, the first is the Jom Mengundi leaflet, which basically invites all the people who are eligible to vote to fulfill their responsibility as a Malaysian to vote on September 26. This is followed on the other side [of the leaflet]regarding a message about SOP on the prevention of Covid-19 infection.

“At the same time, we distributed another leaflet about reducing the risk of being infected by Covid-19 in four languages, Malay, English, Iban and Kadazan,” he added.

Saifuddin said the leaflets are widely distributed in place frequented by a lot of people such as in tamu markets and shops and even to housing areas.

“Our target is for 70 per cent of people to come out and vote as we want the people who are eligible to go out and vote because we want to insprise the spirit and practice of democracy, especially in the case of Sabah PRN (state election),” he said.

Saifuddin said the IOW is held for different occassions and the programme had been implemented in 58,358 locations throughout Malaysia since the initiative was launched on Jan 23, 2020.

He said of this number, 1,578 programmes were implemented in 5,380 locations throughout Sabah. — Borneo Post Online