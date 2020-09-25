Chow tells Penangites returning from Sabah to get tested for Covid-19

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the decisions made at the meeting are focused on those returning from states that are red or yellow zones. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 — Penangites returning from Sabah have been told to undergo testing for Covid-19 either at government or private clinics and hospitals at their own initiatives.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it was decided at the state special security committee meeting today that all those returning from Sabah are highly encouraged to go for Covid-19 swabs at their own initiative.

“This decision was made at the meeting chaired by me this morning based on the current situation of the pandemic and considering that Penang has an Ara cluster,” he said in a statement today.

He said the decisions made at the meeting are focused on those returning from states that are red or yellow zones.

“It is hoped that everyone returning from Sabah will be responsible to undergo Covid-19 testing as early preventive steps to protect their family and surrounding communities from the spread of the virus,” he said.

Additionally, the committee has also decided that all entertainment outlet operation hours are until midnight while 24-hour convenience stores can only operate until 2am.

“Throughout the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, the local authorities have allowed dine-in at the festival tents with the condition that SOPs are strictly adhered to,” he said.

Chow hoped Penangites will continue to stay strong and stand together in fighting the challenges of the pandemic and current economic situation.