Businessman and bodyguard shot in broad daylight near school in Banting

The two male suspects tailed the victims’ vehicle before firing about nine shots at the car. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — A businessman and his bodyguard were shot in the chest and several parts of the body by two assailants on a motorcycle in Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad in Banting near here at noon today.

Kuala Langat police chief, Supt Azizan Tukiman said three secondary school students were also injured in the incident at about 12.45pm when they were knocked down by the victims’ BMW which went out of control.

He said earlier, the two male suspects tailed the victims’ vehicle before firing about nine shots at the car.

“Initial investigation found the shooting occurred about 100 metres from a secondary school. The bodyguard who was driving the BMW lost control after being shot causing the car to ram into several other vehicles.

“The BMW also knocked down three secondary school students who were waiting by the roadside to return home after school. The car later came to a stop near school fencing,” he told Bernama today.

He said the businessman and his bodyguard also taken to Banting Hospital for treatment and were later transferred to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang while the three injured students were treated at Banting Hospital.

Azizan said before the shooting incident, the businessman and his bodyguard were believed to be on their way home after a drink at a shop in Sungai Manggis, Banting.

He said initial investigation found the motive of the incident was believed to be over a squabble between two groups and did not rule out it could due to business rivalry.

Azizan said members of the public who witnessed the shooting were asked to assist in the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or the Kuala Langat police headquarters.

Earlier, the several pictures and a 29-second video clip of the incident involving a BMW went viral on social media. — Bernama