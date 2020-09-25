Anwar must prove he has the numbers to form govt, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya September 3, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LANGKAWI, Sept 25 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has to prove his claim of having garnered ‘formidable and convincing’ MP support to form a new government as such an announcement can impact investments, businesses and the country’s stability, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“There will be uncertainty among investors when there is one government today and another tomorrow. I hope if Anwar has it (majority support), then he must show proof, and then we can decide the matter.

“Show proof and we are willing to take the matter to the Dewan Rakyat and state who supports whom,” the former prime minister and Langkawi MP told reporters after attending a programme with Langkawi tourism and hotel operators here today.

Dr Mahathir said the Port Dickson MP had also made the same claim before but failed to prove it.

“It was the same when I resigned as prime minister. When the Yang di-Pertuan Agong asked for his stand, he (Anwar) claimed he had majority support which led to Pakatan Harapan (PH) submitting his name (as prime minister candidate) but in the end, it was not enough because there never was a majority to begin with,” he said.

Asked if Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which he formed will support Anwar if he can prove the numbers, Dr Mahathir said: “Anwar had rejected Pejuang (during his recent announcement)... he said with the exception of Dr Mahathir, he has the majority (support).

“So, he has rejected me outright. How am I to support him then when he has rejected me right from the start,” he said. — Bernama



