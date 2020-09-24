Sabah election: PKR’s Christina Liew admits tough fight in Api-Api

PKR party candidate for the Api-Api constituency Datuk Christina Liew chats to vendors during a walkabout at the Gaya Street (Sunday Market) in Kota Kinabalu September 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 ― The incumbent assemblyman of the Api-Api state seat Datuk Christina Liew admitted facing a tough fight to retain the seat but leaving it to the 19,149 voters to choose the candidate that shares their aspirations when they go to the polls this Saturday.

The Sabah deputy chief minister said she would accept whatever the outcome might be with an open heart.

“It is an extraordinary election this time around. The challenges are daunting but I have done my best. I believe the voters in Api-Api know who they want to elect as their representative.

“What I will do is to continue campaigning. I am leaving it to the people (to choose) so I can know what they want. I will accept whatever the outcome is,” she told Bernama.

The Sabah PKR chairman said she is locking horns with some of the state top party leaders in a nine-cornered battle in her bid to defend the seat.

They are Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) deputy president Datuk Pang Yuk Min, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, Chong Tze Kuin of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Lo Yau Foh (Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah) and three Independent candidates Sim Sie Hong, Ng Chun Sua and Marcel Jude.

Since starting her campaign on September 12, Liew said she could sense a positive feedback from among the voters particularly those in the Api-Api constituency which she said was a signal that the Sabah folks wanted change.

“I can see that the Sabah people in Api-Api...in Kota Kinabalu, are looking forward to polling day,” said the lawmaker who has held the seat since 2013.

Liew said, if she was re-elected, she would implement the blueprint to beautify the landscape for Kota Kinabalu, the entry point to Sabah, including upgrading its city status and public parks as well as beautifying small towns around the district.

The incumbent Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister said she was committed to continue working towards the efforts in wildlife and environmental conservations if she was given the mandate for another term.

In the 14th general election, Liew, 69, garnered 8,174 votes against Yee who secured 5,220 votes, Lim Kat Chung of SAPP (598), Land Lip Fong of Anak Negeri (244) and an independent candidate Dr Chan Chee Ching (94). ― Bernama