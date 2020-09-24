Sabah election: 1,088,711 eligible to cast ballots on Saturday, says EC

The Election Commission EC urged all voters to go out and cast their ballots on Saturday. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 ― A total of 1,088,711 of the 1,103,646 normal voters are eligible to vote in the 16th Sabah state election on Saturday, as 14,935 had voted by post, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

Its secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said voters who had received the voter card or have the voting details can go straight to the polling streams without having to stop at the EC booth to check the information.

He said EC had printed the recommended voting times on the card, but voters who could not stick to the schedule could still go and cast their ballots anytime between 7.30am and 5pm.

“Voters who did not receive the card, possibly because of change of address, are encouraged to check (the voting information) before polling day,” he said.

Ikmalrudin reminded voters to bring along their identity cards as well as the voter card to facilitate the checking process.

The EC urged all voters to go out and cast their ballots on Saturday.

The state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on July 30.

A total of 447 candidates including 56 independents are contesting for 73 state seats, including 13 new ones. ― Bernama