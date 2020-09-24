Putrajaya allocates RM120.5m for Rural Electricity Supply Programme in Sabah

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad says the government has allocated RM120.5 million for the implementation of Rural Electricity Supply Programme with grid connection in three zones in Sabah. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 ― The government has allocated RM120.5 million for the implementation of Rural Electricity Supply Programme with grid connection in three zones in Sabah, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad.

“With this initiative, the villages will glow like urban areas,” he said in a statement on the launching of the project in Kudat, Sabah today.

He said with electricity supply, villagers could conduct their daily activities without having to use a genset, besides boosting socioeconomic development in the areas.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 houses in Kampung Sungai Manila, Sandakan will benefit from the electrical wiring system repair works carried out by the Energy Commission (ST), which will enable the local community to have a safe wiring system and energy-efficient electricity usage.

ST in a statement today said the upgrade includes adding power sockets, replacing spoilt fans and light bulbs with the energy-efficient components.

It said current balancing devices would be installed in houses with no suitable protection system in line with the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and Electricity Regulations 1994. ― Bernama



