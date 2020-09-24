Penang High Court sends couple to gallows for murder of five-year-old boy

R. Saravanan Kumar and T. Gayathry are pictured at the Penang High Court in George Town September 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 24 — The Penang High Court today sentenced a couple to death for the murder of a five-year-old boy six years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh found R.Saravanan Kumar, 30, and T. Gayathry, 36, guilty of murdering the latter’s son back in 2014.

“Both of you will be hung by the neck until death,” he said when delivering his judgement today.

Ahmad Shahrir said the prosecution had proven the case without any reasonable doubt.

When delivering his judgement, he said the first accused, Saravanan’s alibi, to prove that he was not at the scene of the crime, was not admissible in court in the absence of a written witness statement.

He also found the second accused, Gayathry, who is the mother of the child, did not act like any mother would if they had witnessed their child being killed.

“She was left alone at home for four hours after the first accused wrapped the deceased in a blanket and left the house with the body but she did not call out for help,” he said.

He said it was not probable for her not to seek help from the police or anyone outside the house at the time.

“Any mother would spring into action to protect her child, her own flesh and blood, even if it meant putting her life in danger,” he said.

He said Gayathry had even cleaned the blood from the bathroom floor after witnessing her child being killed.

“No reasonable person would do what the accused did,” he said.

Saravanan and Gayathry were jointly charged with the murder of S. Kaviarasan, who was five at that time, between 8am on September 20 and 4.05pm on September 27 in 2014 at a house in Taman Keladi, in Kulim, Kedah.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Kaviarasan's body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped at an oil palm estate in Bukit Tengah, Butterworth on September 29 in 2014.

Saravanan was represented by V. Parthipan while Gayathry was represented by Gabriel Susayan.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen prosecuted the case.