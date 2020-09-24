MMEA Miri chief says keeping an eye on China vessel in S. China Sea

Md Fauzi (centre, seated) in a photo call with MMEA Miri personnel at the end of the competition held at Lambir shooting range. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has an asset placed in the vicinity of Beting Patinggi Ali, also known as Luconia Shoals, to check the presence of a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel there, said MMEA Miri chief Captain Md Fauzi Othman.

“We have one asset currently in the area 24/7 to monitor and safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

“It is undeniable that there is a China asset in the area all the time,” he told reporters after earlier officiating at a shooting competition organised by the agency here yesterday.

He said even though the Malaysian and Chinese vessels are just some 20 nautical miles from each other, there has never been any confrontation between the two sides.

“The CCG has had a vessel in the area since 2013.

“I think they are just putting their asset there, and we too are doing the same. Other countries are not involved in this,” he added.

Beting Patinggi Ali, located just 84 nautical miles from the coast here, is one of the largest and least-known reef complexes in the South China Sea.

It lies inside Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone. — Borneo Post