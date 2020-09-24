MACC says received 10 reports on alleged corruption in Sabah polls

Datuk Seri Azam Baki says MACC has received 10 reports in connection with the 16th Sabah state election since campaigning started on September 12. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received 10 reports in connection with the 16th Sabah state election since campaigning started on September 12, said its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said this number included the case of two individuals suspected of receiving money for distribution to voters.

“These two individuals are still under remand for investigation, and we are also still investigating the other complaints,” he told a press conference on the Sabah state election here today.

Also present were Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Azam said MACC had deployed 106 officers to monitor the situation on the ground and was also sharing information with the police.

“Our operations rooms in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau and Keningau operate round the clock and can be reached at 0109436002,” Azam said.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said security and public order in Sabah are under control.

“Some 7,600 officers and men have been deployed according to divisions to ensure the smooth conduct of the state election.

“Apart from this, 1,700 personnel have been assigned for core police duties and another 1,700 for maintaining security especially in the Sabah east coast,” he added.

He said 73 teams, comprising 1,276 officers and men and 570 personnel from other agencies, had been formed to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama