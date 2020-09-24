Kedah govt to submit proposals on Kota Setar EMCO to National Security Council

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor says the state government will submit suggestions to the National Security Council to determine the status of the administrative EMCO in Kota Setar. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 24 ― The Kedah state government will submit suggestions to the National Security Council (MKN) to determine the status of the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kota Setar, which will end tomorrow midnight.

However, Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, declined to reveal the proposals and would hand them to over to MKN to decide based on the outbreak's current situation in the district.

“Whether there will be an end, extension or targeted extension, we will let MKN to decide, but we cannot disclose what the suggestions are.

“I cannot answer on the possibility of it being extended by target, because MKN will decide after taking into consideration all matters here,” he said when met by reporters after chairing Covid-19 Special State Security Committee Meeting at Kota Setar District and Land Office, here, today.

On food aid to Kota Setar residents, Muhammad Sanusi said a total of 6,500 food packs had been distributed to those who applied through the Kota Setar Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB).

“I would like to thank all non governmental organisations (NGOs) who contributed food supplies for us to distribute to those in need,” he said. ― Bernama