Hishammuddin: Many foreign leaders voicing concern over Malaysia’s political situation

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says the current political turmoil in Malaysia did not help project the country’s real image to the rest of the world. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has revealed that many foreign leaders are voicing their concern over the political situation in the country, especially in the context of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

He said the current political turmoil in Malaysia did not help project the country’s real image to the rest of the world, more so when the government is working to forge various forms of collaboration, especially in fighting Covid-19 and reviving the domestic economy, with other countries.

The Sembrong Member of Parliament also said that Malaysians were already burdened by economic issues and the pandemic, with some having lost their jobs and family members.

“Let’s not add to their burden with political issues. We must also remember, if the political situation in the country continues to be unstable, efforts being implemented by the government for the people all these months will be in vain,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that he had a “formidable and convincing” support from MPs to take over the government.

Hishammuddin also urged all Cabinet ministers and government MPs to give their full support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Let’s not become important government officials, enjoying the perks that are given but don’t support the leadership. This is a reminder to all appointed ministers, deputy ministers and heads of government-linked corporations (GLCs),” he said.

He stressed that if any government official did not support the existing leadership, they should withdraw from the government so that efforts to rebuild the nation could be continued.

Hishammuddin described Anwar’s claim as an effort to confuse and cause concern among the people on the stability of the federal government ahead of the Sabah state election this Saturday (September 26).

“Whatever was announced by Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, the most important thing for the party is to focus on efforts to win the Sabah election. The Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery have worked hard for weeks campaigning for the benefit of our candidates.

“Don’t hinder their efforts, disrupt their focus and break their spirit with statements that can raise question marks among Umno members and the BN machinery,” he said. ― Bernama