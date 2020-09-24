Health minister: Ministry targets 30,000 individuals for Covid-19 screening in Tawau, Lahad Datu

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says 30,000 individuals have been targeted for screening following the spread of the pandemic among the communities in both areas. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 24 ― The Ministry of Health (MOH) will widen Covid-19 screening in the community on a large scale in Tawau and Lahad Datu, Sabah, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said 30,000 individuals have been targeted for screening following the spread of the pandemic among the communities in both areas.

“We are conducting this screening because there is infection among the community other than in prisons or lockups.

“So far, MOH has screened 10,389 individuals in Lahad Datu, Tawau and Sandakan involving the Benteng Cluster, in addition to the screening of 128 individuals related to the Udin Cluster in Tawau,” he said when met by reporters after a working visit to Tawau today.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said MOH would also conduct Covid-19 screening in Semporna and a risk assessment is being conducted in the area.

He said, 1,337 individuals had been screened in Semporna involving Island cluster, Bangau-Bangau cluster, Selamat cluster and Bakau cluster.

Asked about the need to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the Red Zone involving Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna, Dr Adham said MOH was carrying out continuous risk assessment and a decision would be announced in the near future.

“So far, it is sufficient to tighten the standard operating procedures,” he said.

In a related matter, Dr Adham said a total of 29 additional ventilator machines were sent to Sabah for Covid-19 patients.

“Currently, only one Covid-19 patient in Sabah uses this machine but we send it in preparation for the state,” he said.

Regarding the Sabah State Election (PRN) this Saturday (Sept 26), he suggested that voters refer to the Election Commission (EC) portal to get information related to the SOP on the polling day.

He said voters who were under quarantine but wanted to vote could apply for a letter of permission from the District Health Office or refer to the EC portal.

In the meantime, Dr Adham said MOH would send a proposal paper to the Ministry of Education regarding the concerns of parents on the need for their children to go to school in a Red Zone area. ― Bernama