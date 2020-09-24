Covid-19: Armed Forces personnel in Sabah follow stringent SOP, says Defence Forces chief

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to the media after attending the graduation ceremony of the Malaysian Command and Staff Diploma Course in Putrajaya, September 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Armed Forces have instructed its personnel patrolling the national borders in Sabah to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 following the spike of positive cases in the state.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said they were told to take precautionary measures including ensuring each of the personnel to comply with the SOP set by the government and the armed forces while on duty as well as when they return after conducting operations, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“For instance, when they return from the field, they have to shower and change clothes before being allowed to go home,” he told reporters after attending the graduation ceremony of the Malaysian Command and Staff Diploma Course here today.

Affendi said the set SOP should be strictly adhered to in order to contain the spread of the virus among the armed forces personnel who are on duty in the state.

On the ceremony, Affendi said a total of 164 participants from the security forces participated in the one-year course held at the National Defence Studies Centre here.

A total of 38 military personnel from 23 countries having diplomatic relations with Malaysia also attended the course including from Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. — Bernama