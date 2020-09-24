Cops seize 2,079kg ketum leaves, 345.5kg ganja in Ops Benteng up north

Principal assistant director of narcotics (Intelligence/International Relations) from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department SAC Lukas Anak Aket (centre) showing the drugs seized during a raid in George Town September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― A total of 2,079 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves, with an estimated worth of RM85,890, were seized in Ops Benteng (Northern Zone), from September 22 to 23 in Padang Besar, Perlis and Durian Burung, Kedah.

A statement from the headquarters of the Sixth Infantry Brigade of Malaysia stated that the Malaysian Border Security Agency in Perlis seized 300kg of ketum leaves from a suspect's Proton Waja car in the Felda Rimba Mas area in Padang Besar.

The statement said that the ketum leaves, weighing 1,475kg, with an estimated worth of RM57,740 were abandoned by skippers at the Rimba Emas Rubber Plantation and Bukit Batu Putih, Padang Besar.

All the seizures were handed over to the Padang Besar police station for further action.

Meanwhile, in Durian Burung, Kedah, the Malaysian Armed Forces seized ketum leaves weighing 305kg which was being smuggled into Thailand on a motorcycle with a Thai registration number plate.

“The seizure estimated to be worth RM11,150 has been handed over to the Kuala Nerang police station, Kedah, for further action.

“All ketum leaves (seized) under Ops Benteng in the northern zone are believed to be for Thailand, as well as the local market around Langkawi and Alor Setar, Kedah,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, in George Town, police seized 352 compressed lumps of ganja weighing 345.4kg, worth RM880,000, and arrested two men in separate raids in Sungai Dua and Butterworth near here on Monday and yesterday.

Principal assistant director of narcotics (Intelligence/International Relations) from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department SAC Lukas Anak Aket said the police received information on drug trafficking activities in Penang on Monday.

He said the department did not rule out the possibility that the syndicate had a network in a neighbouring country, and his team was currently tracking down the mastermind and other members of the syndicate believed to be in Penang.

“Both the men (arrested today) have past criminal records and are currently under remand for further investigation, and the case has been filed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. ― Bernama