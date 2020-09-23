Ismail Sabri to ‘pink tag’ pranksters: This is not a joke (VIDEO)

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — I don’t know why it’s even a thing, but there is a viral video from a social media personality showing him wearing a pink tag while eating at a restaurant. However, at the end of the video you’ll see them reveal that it was a prank.

Pink wristbands are used for those placed under quarantine for 14 days. There had been a few cases of people who should have been quarantined but were caught out — including a woman who was caught eating out in Meru Raya, Ipoh.

In a press conference where Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was asked about videos like that, he said that action could be taken against them. He said that there are two wrongdoings that the prankster has made.

“If it was a real situation where he needed to be quarantined and he went out with a pink wristband, there would be consequences. It is also wrong to pull a prank using the pink wristband to scare others,” said the senior minister.

The social media personality who posted it has since removed the video and posted two “apology” posts. In his latest one, he said that he “can’t believe so many people have criticised him”, even though “some people thought the video was okay”.

Although the video is deleted, you can still watch the “pink tag” video above within the first 10 seconds. What do you think of the prank? Was it harmless, or harmful?

The Health Ministry also clarified that the wristbands given to those undergoing mandatory quarantine don’t need to be pink. The wristbands could also be white, blue, red and yellow.

In late August, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for an investigation against Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for breaking Covid-19 quarantine regulations. He said that “no Malaysian is above the law”. — SoyaCincau