Health Ministry: Covid-19 quarantine wristbands come in various colours

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Health Ministry clarified today that the wristbands given to those undergoing mandatory quarantine need not be pink.

It said the wristbands could be of other colours as the ministry used what was available at each location.

“For everyone’s information, aside from pink, there are white, blue, red and yellow wristbands used.

“Their use by individuals performing their quarantine is determined by the stock available at their respective locations and the decision of the district Health Office,” the ministry said.

However, it said that all the wristbands would contain the pertinent information such as when the wearer was first screened for Covid-19.

The ministry also urged Malaysians to notify the police if they spot any person appearing in public with such wristbands.

The wristbands are issued to those undergoing their mandatory quarantine and may not legally be removed by any person other than an authorised Health Ministry officer.