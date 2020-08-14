Report: ‘Woman with the pink wristband’ expected to be charged in Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today

A picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya made the rounds on social media. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A patient under surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19, who was photographed dining out at an eatery in Meru Raya, Ipoh last month, is expected to be charged today.

The Star Online reported that the individual dubbed ‘the woman with the pink wristband’ by social media users is set to be charged for flouting the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) at the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh today.

This was based on an alert notice sent out by the Perak Health Department Inspectorate and Legal Branch to the media yesterday.

The 72-year-old woman is expected to be charged under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, which carries a punishment under Section 24(a) of the same Act.

If found guilty, she could face a jail term of not more than two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Last month, it was reported that the woman had been ordered to undergo home quarantine for 14 days after returning from abroad on July 4.

She initially tested negative but was required to wear the PUS wristband.

However, she allegedly defied her HSO by having breakfast at an eatery with her family on July 6.

On July 20, the image of the woman wearing a pink quarantine wristband and eating in Bandar Meru Raya went viral online.

The woman later tested positive for Covid-19 and was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for treatment.