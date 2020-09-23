I am still your PM, says Muhyiddin during rally in Kota Kinabalu

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking at a campaign rally at Luyang in Sabah, September 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has insisted that he is still the prime minister despite an earlier shake-up from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claiming otherwise.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief said that the country follows a constitutional system and a government is still formed at the discretion of the Agong.

“Maybe some of you are still wondering if I am the prime minister.

“As I stand here before you tonight, I’m still your prime minister,” he said during his speech at a campaign rally in Luyang here tonight.

“He claims to have the majority in Parliament and that I’ve lost majority support and he feels he is qualified to be prime minister.

“I won’t question him. But he must understand that we practise a parliamentary democracy system, so we have to uphold the Constitution as the basis for any decision,” he said without referring to Anwar by name.

Muhyiddin said he won’t question the claims for now as the final decision rests with the Agong.

Earlier, Anwar had claimed that he has the support of a “convincing and formidable” majority of MPs to effectively topple Muhyiddin’s government.

The claim has yet to be verified as he did not reveal the exact numbers or which parties they were from.

The PKR president added that he is waiting for an audience with the Agong before divulging further details.