Matta Fair goes online from Sept 23-30, says president

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has announced its first-ever online Matta Fair that will take place from September 23-30 featuring domestic and future international holiday packages from 100 exhibitors.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said the newly introduced digital platform would enable travel agents, tour operators and other tourism service providers to sell holidays packages directly to consumers, focusing on domestic travel.

The online fair is a new initiative of Matta to cater the various need of Malaysian travellers who are looking for special holidays such as unique adventures or family vacations from over 1000 offers of irresistible holiday and tour packages.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the future of travel and we are in a position to seize new opportunities by transforming and enabling discovery and booking of travel products and services through a digital platform,” he said in a statement published here, today.

For more information, the public can visit Matta Fair Online for special offers at www.mattafaironline.com.my or follow their official Matta Fair Facebook account @mattafairkualalumpur and their official Instagram @mattafair for more updates. — Bernama