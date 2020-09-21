Hishammuddin: Remark alleging Lahad Datu intrusion as farce very irresponsible

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANGGAR, Sept 21 — The disparaging remark of a Warisan leader who described the Lahad Datu intrusion in 2013 as a farce is indeed irresponsible and terribly hurtful to the families of the country’s security personnel who perished in the incident, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said.

He said the remark, which was made at a state election campaign, was nothing less than a desperate measure to gain attention and popularity.

“It was a very irresponsible remark. It’s better for him (the Warisan leader) to ask the (party) president (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) about what happened in Semporna.

“If it was a farce, let the president confirms it,” he told the press after attending a meet-and-greet event with the locals here tonight.

Also present were Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Karambunai Senator Datuk Yakub Khan and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad.

Hishammuddin, who was the Home Minister during the Lahad Datu intrusion, said he would issue a statement on the security and defence measures taken by the government during the incident.

“I will issue a statement. We will list down all actions we have taken in terms of operations and (placement) of assets.

“We have made more than 10 significant moves after the intrusion. Now, we want to ask the party’s president who is also Chief Minister, what has he done to ensure Sabah’s safety after 27 months?” he said.

Hishammuddin also apologised to the families of the national heroes who perished in the tragedy.

The Warisan leader, who is also the party’s candidate in Segama, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi was reported to have said during his campaign yesterday that incursion by terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu, in 2013, was a farce.

The intrusion occurred when more than 100 Sulu gunmen from Southern Philippines landed in the beach of Kampung Tanduo on February 12, 2013.

Ten Malaysian security personnel were killed in the incident. — Bernama