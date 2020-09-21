DBKL: Illegal advertisements down 50pc at Wangsa Maju during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Illegal advertisements pasted or hung around the Wangsa Maju parliamentary area, dropped to 50 per cent daily following the movement control order (MCO).

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Wangsa Maju branch manager, Ahmad Ibnu Sina Termizi said, the main factor resulting in the decrease was that everyone had to comply with the stay at home order, thus curbing the activity.

“Before the MCO, DBKL had to take down 400 to 500 illegal advertisements daily.

“However, the situation changed when the MCO was enforced and people were told to stay home and such activities were stopped,” he told reporters after an operation to remove illegal advertisements here, today.

He said, although economic activities have now recovered, sticking and putting up illegal notices have not been as active as before.

According to Ahmad Ibnu Sina, the advertisements were not only an eyesore, but residents were also disturbed and uneasy by the notices and stickers.

“Every day we conduct operation to clear up illegal advertisements around Wangsa Maju but it had been a tedious battle because after a few hours the culprits will be at it again,” he said. — Bernama