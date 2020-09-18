Coway Malaysia refutes water purifier viral post

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Coway (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Coway Malaysia) has obtained confirmation from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) that the recent viral post on the risk of water purifiers overheating was neither issued nor endorsed by the department.

Coway Malaysia managing director Kyle Choi, in a statement today, said that all relevant parties are currently conducting an investigation into the background and authenticity of the accompanying video that showed fumes appearing to emanate from a water purifier.

He said that to date, neither Coway nor JBPM has received complaints or reports regarding fumes emanating from water purifiers due to overheating, nationwide, and the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified.

“Hence, we would like to assure all our valued customers that all Coway water purifiers sold and distributed in Malaysia have been tested and certified safe for consumer use, in accordance with industry standards set by accreditation organisations such as the Energy Commission and Sirim,” he said.

The statement was issued in response to a post which went viral on social media platforms, as the video featured is purportedly based on an official statement issued by JBPM regarding water purifiers overheating when the electricity is on while there is no water supply.

Meanwhile, JBPM in a statement tonight, said that the department will hold a meeting with manufacturers of water filters to discuss the matter.

“All information related to machines’ safety will be notified to the public to avoid anxiety,” said the statement. — Bernama