Sarawak Pay records 13 million transactions worth RM590m

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said it was clear the app has been adopted by the locals as a new lifestyle. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Sept 16 — Sarawak Pay, the electronic wallet or e-wallet application (app) for cashless shopping transactions introduced by the state government is gaining popularity, recording 13,789,499 transactions worth RM588,252,980 since its implementation in November 2017.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said it was clear from the figure that the app with its users comprising 443,396 people and 64,254 registered traders has been adopted by the locals as a new lifestyle.

“The enforcement of the Movement Control Order during the Covid-19 pandemic restricted movement and people had to stay at home. Seems that was the time that they began using Sarawak Pay,” he said when launching the app and free WiFi at Sibu Central Market today.

He said Sarawak Pay was one of the initiatives introduced by the state government to transform the state towards digital economy.

“Sarawak Pay facilitates purchases and payments without the need for too much cash in the wallet,” he added, noting that Sibu’s central market is the largest market in the state and has the highest number of traders using Sarawak Pay. — Bernama