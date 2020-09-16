Penang CM urges heightened synergy between govt agencies in tackling economic challenges post-Covid-19

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at the SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas September 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 — Government agencies and departments need to work closely together in a dynamic and systematic manner in implementing state policies to face economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the implementation of state policies needs to be closely monitored in a systematic manner while the formulation of such policies has to be more evidence-based and academic.

“Penang has formed Digital Penang in early 2020 to coordinate and speed up the process of digitalisation in administration, economy and among the public,” he said.

He said this showed that the state understood the need to improve its abilities to act in response to the challenges presented by the pandemic, particularly in the context of economy and Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“We need to take several long-term steps that encompass detailed, wider policies based on advice by experts,” he said in his Malaysia Day message today.

Additionally, Chow said the Penang Tourism Master Plan that was presented on September 12 has focused on aggressive efforts to attract as many domestic tourists into Penang as possible.

“The new plan will speed up the recovery process of the state’s tourism industry that was severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said the reshuffling and streamlining of the state exco portfolios recently was to ensure a more effective and efficient delivery while improving administrative performance.

“The transformation of the state exco portfolios in mid-term is part of the state’s efforts to improve the level of synergy and to fully face the current challenges due to Covid-19,” he said.

Chow then reminded the public to reject any negative influences that can divide the people and destroy the harmony and prosperity of the state and country.

“We must use our differences as a term of reference and basis for the harmony and prosperity we have reaped so far by absorbing the ideology of the Rukun Negara as the key towards peace and harmony,” he said.

He said the state will continue to improve its delivery and administrative process to fully face the challenges ahead.

“The RM151 million aid package for the people to stimulate sectors affected by the pandemic was part of early action taken to increase productivity and stimulate the state economy,” he said.

He expressed his confidence in recording positive growth in Penang even during these challenging times due to its performance when faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Penang’s future is bright as its leadership is fully committed to transform the state for the better.



