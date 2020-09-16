Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases into five-figure range after 62 more infections reported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all but one were local transmissions, with the sole imported infection attributed to a Malaysian who returned from India. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 16 — The Health Ministry reported 62 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s total to 10,031.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all but one were local transmissions, with the sole imported infection attributed to a Malaysian who returned from India.

“The remaining 61 domestic cases include 41 Malaysians and 20 foreigners. Presently there are 688 active Covid-19 cases being treated,” he said in a statement.

Sabah recorded the highest number of new cases at 59, with 48 cases from the Benteng LD cluster that involved 20 foreigners. Four were detected after the screening of health personnel at Hospital Lahad Datu, and three more after screening from those entering the state from West Malaysia.

“Two cases were detected after screenings at the Lahad Datu Health Clinic, one in the Pulau cluster, and one more after screening at Sandakan prison.

“In the peninsula, one case was recorded from the Sungai Cluster, while one in Penang, who is a close-contact case and a family member to the 9,397th and 9,459th cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The director-general said as of 12pm today, 7,247 individuals have undergone screening for the Benteng LD cluster, including 1,531 in Lahad Datu, 5,716 in Tawau. In total 472 positive cases have been detected so far, including the 48 new cases today.

“The 472 cases involve 214 Malaysians and 258 foreigners, including 167 Filipinos and 91 Indonesians.

The Sungai cluster has seen 19,809 individuals screened, with 59 positive cases including one today. Thus far 19,648 have been screened in Kedah, 136 in Penang, and 25 in Perlis,” he said.

For the Pulau cluster, 193 individuals have been screened, involving 171 Malaysians and 22 foreigners. 10 positive cases have been detected, including one today.

“26 cases have recovered from Covid-19 today and have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,235 cases or 92.1 per cent of all total cases.

“Presently 15 positive cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with three requiring breathing assistance. No deaths have been recorded today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 128 cases, or 1.28 per cent of all total cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.