Kadir Jasin says doesn’t trust PAS due to latter’s constantly shifting stance

Bersatu supreme council member, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks to reporters outside Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s private residence at Seri Kembangan February 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin took a swipe at PAS today, claiming that the Islamist party keeps changing its stand to suit the current prevailing political climate.

Taking to Facebook, the former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member said he is constantly perplexed by PAS, which once used to welcome DAP warmly, but then instantly became enemies after leaving Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I don’t understand PAS’ political standing. I simply don’t trust their stand as they keep changing time to time with the political climate. When in PH, PAS said DAP was all good with ‘hugging and kissing’, and those working with non-Muslims then were not labelled as ‘infidels’.

“But when PAS left PH, DAP that was good is now a bad party,” the former adviser to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He went on to criticise PAS, saying it was the same way the party viewed Umno once, previously accusing the latter of being “infidels” for working with non-Muslims, but which it later embraced in the name of “Muslim unity”.

“Even when they were solo and strong, they said Umno was their enemy. In fact, they have accused and labelled Umno as kafir for working with non-Muslims,” he said, referring to PAS.

“But when they lost the 2018 general election where Umno also lost... PAS suddenly worked with Umno in the name of Malay unity. But those days PAS called Umno asabiyyah for prioritising non-Muslims but now they are fighting together on grounds of Muslim unity,” he added, using the Arabic term that roughly means “tribal”.

PAS is now part of both the Perikatan Nasional pact with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Muafakat Nasional with Umno.