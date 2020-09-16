Green zone Langkawi welcomes tourists, says LADA chief

Tourists are seen on Chenang Beach in Langkawi June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Sept 16 — Tourists need not worry about going on holiday to the resort island as it is still classified as a green zone, said Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive officer Hezri Adnan.

He said that Langkawi is safe even though the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is currently being enforced in 28 mukim in Kota Setar, Kedah, starting September 11.

LADA, together with industry players, has implemented various initiatives to attract tourists to Langkawi following the easing of the movement control order (MCO), he said, adding that the results have been very encouraging as about 82,000 visitors came to the island in June.

“In July the number increased to 189,000 and we saw a similar trend in August, but the enforcement of administrative EMCO, to some extent has affected the efforts probably because there are concerns among tourists,” he said this to reporters after officiating the Selfie Ria: Selfie Museum — the Dessert Series in the Oriental Village here, today.

Commenting on the museum, Hezri said that it was developed through the collaboration of Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd, the operator of Langkawi SkyCab with a private company.

Meanwhile, museum manager Noor Ain Mohamad Khalil said that apart from the starlight room which is equipped with an infinity mirror, selfie enthusiasts will also have four other zones to explore including the doughnut zone, cupcakes, ice cream and neon light zone.

The museum operates daily from 9am to 6pm. Tickets are priced at RM22 for MyKad / MyKid holders (adults and children), and RM27 for foreigners. With every purchase visitors will be given two types of complimentary dessert. — Bernama