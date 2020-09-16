57th Malaysia Day celebration demonstrates closeness of Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula

Sarawak Yang Dipertua Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib attending the Malaysia Day Celebration at the Sibu Indoor Stadium September 16, 2020. Also present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Sept 16 — The close relationship among Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia was clearly evident at the 57th Malaysia Day celebration at the Sibu Indoor Stadium here tonight despite being held under the new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud was attended by 500 invitees to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The highlight of the event with the theme “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares) was the combination of live and digital performances.

Among the itinerary was the signing of the Malaysia Day Book by Sabah Minister of Law and Native Affairs Datuk Aidi Moktar representing the Chief Minister of Sabah, followed by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, witnessed by Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The ceremony to raise the Jalur Gemilang by 13 members of the Royal Malaysian Navy, meanwhile, was accompanied by the singing of the national anthem and song Keranamu Malaysia.

A special performance by guest artistes from Sarawak, Sabah and the Peninsula, namely Dayang Nurfaizah, Adira, and Hael Husain accompanied by 12 dancers from the Aszarie Dancing Group, also stole the hearts of the audience.

A screening of the video “Kita Malaysian” then moved the audience, and ignited the spirit of patriotism and love for the country.

The video portrayed the values of friendship, humanity, honesty, love, mutual respect and patriotic spirit regardless of racial, religious and cultural differences.

The celebration continued with a mini orchestral performance of the songs Kawan Setia — depicting the value of friendship that should be appreciated; and a re-composed version of Wawasan Berkikis Bulu Betis — on the development that has been enjoyed by the people as well as advice to the younger generation for achieving their goals.

The performance entitled “Soul of Sarawak” — a dance performed by 20 artistes from the Sarawak Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) — showcased the uniqueness of cultural diversity in Sarawak, which symbolises the solidarity, harmony and strength of the people in the state. — Bernama