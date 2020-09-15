State-federal cooperation vital to ensure success of Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Sabah, says Azmin

Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali delivering a speech at a ceremony with people in conjuction with the 16th Sabah State Election at Pusat Daerah Mengundi Tambalang, Kampung Bolong Baru, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Sept 15 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said that the cooperation between the federal and state governments is vital to ensure the benefits of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) could be enjoyed by the people from all walks of life in Sabah.

He said PN wished to see the country’s prosperity and wealth be shared among the people, while the rights of the Sabahans be returned to them.

Azmin said this to reporters after attending the people-meet-leaders programme, which was also attended by PN candidate for Sulaman state seat, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, in Kampung Bolong Baru here today.

Meanwhile, when launching the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) election machinery with their candidate for Tamparuli state seat, Datuk Jahid Jahim di Tamparuli, Azmin also reminded the people of Sabah, especially in Tamparuli, to give their mandate to Jahid again to enable him to continue serving the constituents.

In Sook, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said candidates’ profiles and their parties’ track records can be used by the voters to make their decision when they go to the polls on Sept 26.

Nevertheless, Maslan was confident that the 1.12 million voters in Sabah would make a wise decision in choosing their leaders who would put the people, religion and country first rather than those who were just out to achieve their own personal agenda.

“The parties and their candidates should work hand in hand to enable them to become examples to others. PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and STAR all have good track records in planning and bringing more development to the state,” he said when campaigning for BN candidate for Tulid state seat, Matusin Bowie, and for Sook seat, Bonepes Been.

Ahmad said developments in the Land Below the Wind would definitely be intensified if the state administration could work closely with the federal government and that he believed that the voters would take that factor into consideration before casting their votes.

Meanwhile, in Tawau, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said voters should vote for candidates from BN and its allies in the September 26 state election to bring back the best public service and administration to the state.

While campaigning for BN candidate for Balung seat, Hamild Awang, Zahid said if the state government were aligned with the federal government, more allocation could be channelled for development in Sabah. — Bernama