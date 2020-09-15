Selangor career fair to offer 18,000 vacancies, says state exco

Hundreds of job seekers visited the Job Fair at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) 5.0, Ipoh in this file picture taken on October 6, 2018. — Picture Marcus Pheong

SHAH ALAM, Sept 15 — About 18,000 job opportunities will be offered by more than 60 companies in various sectors through the “Selangor Mega Job Fair 2020” and the district career carnival organised by the Selangor government in stages from October to December.

State Youth Development, Sports and Human Capital Development exco Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the programme in collaboration with the Human Resources Ministry, Social Security Organisation (Socso) and JobsMalaysia was aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment due to the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) period.

“The career carnival with the theme ‘Working Selangor’ will start at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) on Oct 3 and 4 where about 5,000 job opportunities in various sectors, especially industry and service sectors will be offered.

“For other districts in Selangor, the carnival will be organised in stages and we sincerely hope that the people of this state, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, will take this opportunity to get new jobs,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said his team was targeting 15,000 jobseekers to attend the carnival at the SACC and advised them to register their attendance early at the official JobsMalaysia Selangor website or contact the JobsMalaysia Selangor Centre at 03-55247740 and 03-55231309 starting today.

“We expect a large group of visitors, so early registration is strongly encouraged so that we can comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council. Those who register early will receive a barcode and can enter the career carnival via the special route provided.

“For those who are coming without prior registration, we are worried that they will not be able to enter the carnival because the SOP screening process will definitely take time. We may also limit the entry of those who are not registered to facilitate movement at the carnival site,” he said.

The district carnival will be held in stages starting at the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium on Oct 10 and 11, followed by the Telok Panglima Garang Kuala Langat public hall (Oct 24 and 25); Gombak Community Centre (Nov 7 and 8); Dewan Seri Cempaka Kajang (Nov 14 and 15); Sepang (Nov 21 and 22); Klang (Nov 28 and 29); Hulu Selangor (Dec 5 and 6) and Sabak Bernam (Dec 12 and 13).

Mohd Khairuddin said apart from organising the carnival, his team is also implemented “reskilling” and “upskilling’’ programmes in collaboration with several state government agencies, and also Giat Mara with 2,000 vacancies offered for jobseekers following the prescribed training scheme.

Apart from that, he said, the state government also strengthened the gig economic sector with the recent launch of the Roda Darul Ehsan Incentive Programme which provides about 4,500 job opportunities. — Bernama