Sarawak sets up special unit to manage, coordinate financial aid to Chinese schools

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg also announced a state government allocation of RM8 million for the unit’s fund. — Bernama pic

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Sept 15 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today announced the formation of a special unit to manage and coordinate financial allocations for Chinese schools in Sarawak.

He said the unit, placed under the Chief Minister’s Office, will be chaired by Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who will be assisted by the board members.

Abang Johari also announced a state government allocation of RM8 million for the unit’s fund.

The amount is in addition to RM9 million which he announced early this for the Chinese Independent Schools.

“The unit will manage the funds allocated by the state government,” he told reporters after the opening of the relocation of SJK(C) Chung Hua from Bako to Kota Samarahan.

“What is happening is that we have received many applications from Chinese schools for funds from the state government, but are not properly coordinated.

“Therefore, we decided to form the unit under Dr Sim and this unit will coordinate and at the same time, supervise the financial assistance that the state government is giving to the Chinese schools,” he said.

He said if there is an application for assistance from the Chinese schools, he will refer it to the unit for recommendations.

“Based on the recommendation from the unit, we will help the Chinese schools,” he added.

He said at the same the state government can up with estimates as to how much budget the state government can allocate to the unit yearly.

He said the Chinese schools are not just for the ethnic Chinese students, but also for other ethnic groups.

He added other ethnic groups make up around one-third of students in Chinese schools.

Among those present at the function were Dr Sim, state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Sri Micheal Manyin, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Association of Board of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division president Jonathan Chai.