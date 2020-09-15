RM1m allocation to assist residents really affected by EMCO, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the RM1 million announced by the state government yesterday will be used to assist Kota Setar residents cut off from food supply following enforcement of the administrative EMCO. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 15 — The initial allocation of RM1 million announced by the state government yesterday will be used to assist Kota Setar residents cut off from food supply following enforcement of the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Kedah Mentri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the allocation was not meant for all 366,787 residents in the district which was now under the administrative EMCO.

“The number of residents in Kota Setar whose food supply is adversely affected (due to the EMCO) is not high as it is the city centre where eateries and banks are allowed to continue operating as usual.

“Those who may really be affected are the petty traders or roadside hawkers, or without a fixed income who the government will focus on in providing aid.

“This district has many fixed income earners who serve the government or private sector, so they are not in the group who may be badly affected like running out of food supply,” he said in a statement, here, today.

As some quarters had questioned whether the RM1 million was sufficient for the district’s residents following the announcement yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi reiterated that it was an initial sum from the state government which would provide an additional sum if required.

“So far, we have not received any allocation from the federal government to assist those Kota Setar residents who are adversely affected by the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He added that in channelling aid, several aspects had to be considered including the fixed monthly aid received by some 6,000 people from the Social Welfare Department, Kedah Zakat Board and Kasih Ibu Darul Aman (KIDA).

Muhammad Sanusi, meanwhile, reminded the people to adhere to the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and those without food supply could contact the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB), Kota Setar District Office at 04-7028070. — Bernama