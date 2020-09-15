MACC chief denies calling in Raub durian farmers for questioning

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki attends a Transparency International forum at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not summoned durian farmers in Raub, Pahang, who are accused of running illegal farms as alleged.

“That is incorrect. I do not know who is making such stories up,” MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki told reporters after participating in a Transparency International forum on corporate liability here today.

Azam clarified that the Pahang MACC is not investigating the farmers but the possibility of the land in Raub being used illegally and for other wrongdoings.

The Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) had yesterday claimed in a statement that some 50 farmers were contacted by MACC or visited by its officers at their homes.

According to Samka, which claims to represent the affected farmers in Raub, the officers told them to present themselves at the district MACC office at 10am onwards today.

The group questioned if hte notice was due to political influences.