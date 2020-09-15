Jefridin Atan sworn in as senator at Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Special officer to former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Datuk Jefridin Atan was sworn in today as a senator before Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

The Johor legislative assembly has appointed the Tanjung Piai Umno division chief as a senator for three years.

Rais said in his speech that with the appointment of Jefridin, the membership of the senate from the states’ appointments has completed, with 26 people representing 13 states and four people from the Federal Territories.

Rais also hoped that all senators would be able to appreciate the true function of the senate and carry out the responsibilities entrusted upon them well.

Jefridin has been serving as Abdullah's special officer since 2009 and was Abdullah's private secretary during his tenure as prime minister from 2003 to 2009.

He is also Pertubuhan Legasi Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (Legasi) chairman since 2016. — Bernama