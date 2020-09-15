Ismail Sabri: 132 arrested yesterday under RMCO, including 12 for joining private parties

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police yesterday arrested 132 individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 12 for taking part in a private party.

In a press conference today, Ismail said of the 132 arrested, 14 individuals have been remanded while the rest were issued with compounds.

“They were arrested for failure to prepare screening and registration facilities, operating their premises over the time limit, not wearing face masks, failure to pay outstanding quarantine fees, and conducting activities where social distancing was difficult,” he said.

Ismail said yesterday the compliance task force conducted 56,038 inspections to ensure public adherence to the RMCO’s standard operating procedures.

He said 3,094 teams involving 13,165 personnel were sent to inspect 3,607 supermarkets, 4,798 restaurants, 1,271 hawkers and 1,308 markets nationwide.

"The task-force will continue to increase inspections and take action on business owners and the public who fail to comply with the standard operating procedures.

"Especially private party activities and activities in pubs or nightclubs that are still on the list of prohibited activities," he said.

Ismail said raids conducted by police will see the participation enforcement officers from local councils so that action can be taken against the premise owner to ensure their operations are suspended.

As for ongoing enforcement at the county’s borders, Ismail Sabri said the authorities yesterday arrested 46 illegal immigrants and seized one boat.

Those arrested include 21 undocumented migrants who were detained by the Malaysian Armed Forces at Pantai Teluk Penawar, Johor.

Ismail again reiterated that the government will take stern action against those who try to enter the country’s borders illegally.