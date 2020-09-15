Is Khairuddin on leave for Covid-19 quarantine breach? Kit Siang asks PM amid conflicting reports

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) is pictured with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu during a working visit to the Pangkor Jetty September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — DAP MP Lim Kit Siang questioned today the silence from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Attorney General’s Chambers over minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali’s breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Muhyiddin should explain whether the plantation industries and commodities minister is being put on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation, following conflicting reports over the matter.

“It is a most strange and extraordinary way to celebrate Malaysia Day and to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Rukun Negara that the prime minister kept his silence on the issue of whether his minister is on leave pending police investigation or otherwise,” Lim said in a statement.

Earlier, an aide to the PAS MP reportedly denied that Khairuddin has been put on leave, saying that it is business as usual for the minister.

This is despite an anonymous source, said to be highly-placed, telling Malaysiakini that Khairuddin has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Khairuddin failed to observe a mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine after returning from Turkey, which he claimed was a “semi-official trip”, by attending Parliament just days upon arrival.

The police have since said that the investigation against Khairuddin has been completed and the investigation papers are now with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Lim today questioned why the authorities were taking a long time with investigations, suggesting this was due to the AGC being placed under a PAS minister, de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.