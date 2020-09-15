In address urging vigilance against Covid-19, PM tells Sabahans to be extra cautious amid state election

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a live telecast on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kajang September 15, 2020. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reminded Malaysians, in particular those in Sabah where a state election is underway, to remain vigilant following the spike of new Covid-19 cases in the East Malaysian state.

In a special televised public address tonight, Muhyiddin said many would congregate and greet each other under normal circumstances during elections but said those in the Borneo state should refrain from doing so this time.

“With Sabah facing its state elections, I would like to remind my fellow brothers and sisters in Sabah to always practise new norms with discipline.

“To election officials, do ensure all campaign activities are conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

“Avoid greeting your voters. I think voters themselves would understand if those heading down to campaign do not extend their hands to embrace them. Mostly importantly, we must protect each other to avoid getting infected,” he said in his address.

Earlier today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the discovery of yet another cluster in Sabah, dubbed the Pulau cluster in the Kunak district.

Apart from the Pulau cluster, two major active Covid-19 clusters have emerged in Sabah in recent weeks — namely the Benteng LD cluster and Tawau cluster — involving detainees at a police lockup and prison.

Muhyiddin also reminded all Malaysians of the consequences should new Covid-19 cases continue to rise exponentially, saying the government would not hesitate to reimpose the movement control order from the early stage of the pandemic.

“The consequences will be damaging to our lives and the country’s economy. We cannot go anywhere and can only remain in our houses as seen in Kota Setar, Kedah at this time.

“Therefore, I hope all of us will remain resilient, strong and disciplined in facing Covid-19. Remind ourselves to continue to normalise these new norms in our daily lives.

“Apart from measures taken by the government, these new norms practiced by my fellow citizens is an important factor in our effort to break the chain of infection,” he said.

He also assured Malaysians that the government will not hastily reopen the country’s border but instead continue to strengthen it by intensifying efforts to curb the influx of undocumented migrants.

New daily cases climbed back into the three-digit range last week after what had appeared to be Malaysia’s success in containing Covid-19 infections in the country.

The implementation of the movement control order (MCO) enters its 181st day today and it is the 97th day for the recovery movement control order (RMCO).