Failure to unite under one Sabah CM candidate proof of Perikatan’s instability, Guan Eng says

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on September 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today lambasted Perikatan Nasional-linked (PN) Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) for its failure to unite under a common chief minister candidate.

In a press statement, the Bagan MP cited this as proof that the PN federal government is a poor model for Sabah, following several other similar controversial incidents in the past few months.

“GRS failed to unite under a common candidate for chief minister. GRS has also failed to agree not to contest against each other in 17 state seats.

“In contrast, Warisan Plus comprising of Warisan, DAP, Upko, PKR and Amanah do not fight against each other in any seat and agree on retaining Shafie as the candidate,” Lim said.

Lim also accused Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of disrespecting Sabahan voters by deciding on who should be the next chief minister.

“Should Sabah listen to GRS or Muhyiddin?” Lim asked.

On Saturday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin announced the formation of GRS, an Opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

Other contending parties aligned under GRS include Umno, Sabah Progressive Party, Party Solidarity Tanah Airku, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and MCA.

Muhyiddin later announced Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor as PN’s choice for chief minister, only to be rebuked by main ally Umno for the premature remark.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi later said that the holder of the chief minister post will only be decided if they win the election.

Besides Shafie and Hajiji, two other candidates are vying for the post, Malay Mail reported last week, amid Tan Sri Musa Aman’s failure to be nominated for any seat.

State Umno chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin is being pushed to the fore by federal party leaders based in Kuala Lumpur, while Musa’s brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who was formerly with Umno, is now leading Parti Cinta Sabah and a local alliance front to take over the state.