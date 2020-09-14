Amanah denies Husam quit party, says stepped down from post to focus on winning seats in Kelantan

Parti Amanah Negara confirmed that Datuk Husam Musa stepped down from his post of party vice-president on September 6. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Parti Amanah Negara has denied that Datuk Husam Musa has quit the party in protest against president Mohamad Sabu, but confirmed that he stepped down from his post of party vice-president on September 6.

In a statement, its communications director Khalid Samad said the move was taken for Husam to focus on the party’s move to win seats in Kelantan in the next election, especially in Kota Baru.

“This resignation application was to enable him to focus on winning seats for Amanah in Kelantan, especially in the Kota Baru parliamentary constituency where he leads.

“As his abilities and capabilities are still needed at the national level, Amanah National Committee has decided to ask him to monitor and act as an adviser to the three Amanah bureaus in preparation for the 15th general election,” said the statement.

Khalid also labelled any news reports attributing Husam’s resignation to internal issues between him and Amanah’s leaders as “baseless”.

MORE TO COME