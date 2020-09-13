Veveonah tells PM to ‘stay awesome’ after dinner together

Universiti Malaysia Sabah student Veveonah Mosibin and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pose for a picture September 12, 2020. — Picture via Instagram/vevemacho

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah student Veveonah Mosibin, whose video of her climbing a tree to gain internet access went viral last June, was honoured to have received a dinner invitation with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Describing Muhyiddin as humble and awesome, Veveonah via her post on Instagram, said the invitation was a gesture of appreciation from the prime minister.

“Stay awesome!!!! It was such an honour for me & my parents to be invited to have dinner with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is such a humble and amazing person. Thank you so much, Tan Sri,” her posting read.

On September 3, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin’s response to a supplementary question in the Dewan Negara on Veveonah, who had to climb a tree to gain stronger internet connection in the interior of Sabah, sparked controversy. — Bernama