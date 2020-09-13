PAS Muktamar adopts eight resolutions

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang officiating the 66th PAS Annual Congress at the Kelantan Islamic Training Center in Pengkalan Chepa, Sept 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 13 — The 66th PAS Muktamar (general assembly) today unanimously passed eight resolutions, including on issues related to the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arab League with Israel.

The resolution, submitted by Dewan Ulama representative Muhammad Najhan Shahir Abdul Halim, among others, urged all Muslims and Islamic governments to protest and condemn the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as well as any form of normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel to curb the expansion of its political power and occupation of Palestine.

The council also condemned the actions of the Arab League, UAE and Bahrain which recognised the normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel, which is a form of violation and hostility towards the Ummah.

It also urged the Malaysian government to study the ‘two-state solution’ in its foreign relations pertaining to the Palestinian issue by emphasising the history and religious values for the benefit of Palestine and its people with a just solution.

Meanwhile, the second resolution submitted by the Central PAS Muslimat Council, represented by Asmak Husin, is on the issue of gambling, and the authorities have been urged to combat illegal gambling activities that are becoming more prevalent.

Delegates from the PAS Women Wing attend the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Meanwhile, six other resolutions were adopted without debate, including Titiwangsa PAS’ demand for stern action to be taken against individuals, community groups or irresponsible political party leaders who insult the Rukun Negara as well as other national symbols as a form of joke.

The next resolution is from the Muslimat (Women) wing for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) under the Ministry of Finance, to give flexibility to contributors to use the funds from Account 2 (30 per cent of contribution) for the purpose of performing the haj, particularly for first time applicants.

Another resolution adopted is from the Padang Rengas division who suggested that the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to create a national higher education endowment to reduce the financial burden of students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while Balik Pulau recommended that the MOHE make Islamic Education a compulsory subject in examinations for Muslim students.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth proposed the establishment of policies, guidelines and procedures for the management of political funds in line with Islamic policy and relevant laws.

It also suggested that PAS should be given a minimum of 50 per cent of Malay majority seats in Perak, of which 20 per cent should be represented by youth. — Bernama