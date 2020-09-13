Gerakan ready to join Perikatan Nasional, says president

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the decision to join Perikatan Nasional had been agreed upon by committee members. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SEREMBAN, Sept 13 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) is ready to be part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said this decision had been agreed upon by party committee members at its central party leadership meeting last May.

“The matter was brought up at the meeting and it was unanimously agreed that we should be with PN. In fact, we had already expressed our willingness (to join PN) to the Prime Minister,” he said after opening the party’s Negeri Sembilan state delegates conference here today.

He said the party was waiting for a suitable time to discuss the matter further with the coalition.

In the 14th General Election, Gerakan performed badly, losing all 11 Parliament and 31 state seats it contested.

Following this, on June 23, 2018, the party announced that it was quitting Barisan Nasional (BN) to play the role of an independent and constructive Opposition party.

Lau also said that the party was now preparing its members for the 15th General Election. — Bernama