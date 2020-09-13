Covid-19: Minister urges industry players to contribute to Malaysia’s healthcare needs

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks to reporters during a press conference in Parliament on August 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, Sept 13 — The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry invites industry players to come forward and contribute to the health needs of the country.

Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the ministry would send letters to the staff, agencies and industry players under the ministry to contribute to the healthcare facilities from the current profits received from palm oil, rubber and other industries.

He said it was not wrong to share the profits with the people in times of need, especially with those who were sick to get the best possible treatment in government hospitals.

“The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) has contributed more than RM5 million since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to further complement hospitals’ needs to help the sick,” he told Bernama after handing over ventilators at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here, today.

Khairuddin said the country’s plantation and palm oil sectors were always concerned about the government’s efforts, especially the Health Ministry’s to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“MPOA has previously established the Covid-19 Fund in the early stages of the pandemic to channel contributions to assist and support the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19.

“During the movement control order (MCO), MPOA has donated equipment such as ventilators, Covid-19 Test Kits and face masks to several hospitals such as Kuala Lumpur Hospital as well as to the Serdang and Selayang Hospitals,” he said.

“Various aid has been channelled by the largest contributor, the country’s agri-commodity sector, especially the rubber glove manufacturers, timber sector and MPOA, but we want other agencies and industry players to also come forward and contribute,” he said. — Bernama