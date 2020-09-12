Penang Tourism Master Plan expected to be finalised by year-end, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow outside Seri Mutiara, the Penang Governor’s residence, in George Town February 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 12 — The Penang Tourism Master Plan (PGTMP) is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the completion of the master plan took longer than expected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But looking at another perspective, the pandemic also serves as a reminder of the importance of crisis management in the tourism sector, as well as to highlight that domestic tourism should not be taken for granted,” he said at a press conference.

He said that PGTMP would undergo the necessary amendments to consider the changed circumstances in view of Covid-19.

“We also integrate the component of efforts and initiatives by the state government in curbing the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Earlier, Chow and state executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Yeoh Soon Hin attended the last series of engagement with the stakeholders for the PGTMP at a hotel, here.

The PGTMP is a comprehensive plan for the state government to develop Penang’s tourism sector from 2019 to 2030. — Bernama