177 secondary school students in Johor test positive for drugs, says state exco

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — Reality bites when we learn of the high incidence of drug addiction in secondary schools.

Schools are educational institutions designed to be safe havens where learning spaces and environments are provided for the teaching of students,

Unfortunately, this has not been the case for 177 secondary school students in Johor who tested positive for drugs, since the beginning of this year.

State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang, who made this disclosure, said that the number was part of 10,132 Form Four and Five students from 280 schools across the state who were tested for drug abuse.

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) that conducted the tests revealed information that students, between the ages of 16 and 25, were the most involved in drug abuse.

“These students usually display symptoms that we can detect. But even if the numbers are not as much or too worrying, we should nevertheless be aware and concerned.

“If possible, we want zero cases. As educators, that is our hope,” Mazlan told reporters after attending the Mind Transformation Programme: Involvement of Parents and the Community to Address Drug and Substance Abuse as well as Social Problems, at the Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat Complex, here, today.

Also present at the event were Johor NADA director Azli Ubin and Johor State Education Department deputy director (Student Development) Omar Salleh.

Earlier, in his speech, Mazlan said the types of drugs that were used differ yearly but the most obvious is that there was an increase in demand for synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine.

Therefore, he wants all parties to play a role in tackling this drug problem comprehensively and effectively. — Bernama