EMCO: Kedah Medical Centre puts operations on hold except for haemodialysis

ALOR SETAR, Sept 10 — Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) is putting all its operations on hold except for its haemodialysis services until further notice to ensure further sanitisation and surveillance of its facilities.

Its medical director, Datuk Dr Kamaruzaman Ali said in a statement here today the hospital made the decision to better protect all its stakeholders, especially the patients and staff.

“The hospital’s extension of closure is another phase in our efforts to protect the people.

On Tuesday, it was reported that 18 KMC staff and seven of their family members tested positive for Covid-19. They come under the Sungai cluster.

The hospital promptly closed its inpatient and outpatient services for three days from Tuesday for a full terminal sanitisation process.

“KMC has been part of the Kota Setar community for many years and remains dedicated to helping the people face this challenge together,” he added.

Earlier today, the government decided to enforce the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kota Setar from 12.01 am tomorrow until Sept 25. — Bernama